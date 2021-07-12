Physician assistant training

Program summary

Physician assistant (PA) students can expect to take patient histories, perform physical examinations, interpret labs and diagnostics imaging, formulate differential diagnoses, prepare and initiate treatment plans, and assist during operative procedures.

While performing these functions a PA student can expect to work with a broad range of medical professionals, notably: physicians, PAs, nurse practitioners (NP), fellows, residents and other students. PA students will be supervised by a physician, PA or NP while performing care and making medical decisions. Professional behavior, a flexible attitude and individual initiative are essential for an optimal learning experience.

With some exceptions, rotations are generally two to four weeks in length and are available in a wide variety of specialties. These include: internal medicine, emergency medicine, general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, heme-onc, infectious disease and pulmonary. Leadership of the Minneapolis VA Medical Center PA training program consistently seek new and exciting training opportunities to add to those listed above.

Find out what it means to fulfill Lincoln's promise "To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan" by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans.

Application process

Contact your local program director if you are interested in a clinical rotation at Minneapolis VA.

Kimberly Smith, PA-C (Interim)

Minneapolis VAHCS

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Email: Kimberly.Smith6@va.gov