Candidates for the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency must be a graduate of a master's or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) within the past 12 months.

Additionally, they must meet the following criteria:

Serving in their first nurse practitioner role

Minimum 3.0 GPA

U.S. citizen

Proficient in written and spoken English

Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the program’s focus: The primary care NP residents must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner board certification The mental health NP residents must hold a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner board certification

Current, full, active and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PC-NPR program

Active BLS certification

Candidates must pass: