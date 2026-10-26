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Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency

Recipient of University of MN Clinical Training Site of Excellence Recognition 2024. Our post-graduate Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) prepares candidates to become passionate, highly competent and autonomous primary care providers through an interprofessional clinical experience to increase access to quality primary care for Veterans.

The PC-NPR at Minneapolis VA is designed to provide a wide variety of clinical experiences focused on evidence based and whole person, Veteran-centric health care.

About the program

Dates

  • Application Deadline 03/31/2027
  • Interviews:  Wednesday, April 21st and Thursday, April 22nd, 2027
  • Offers for placement by April 30th, 2027
  • Acceptance Confirmed by: Friday, May 4th, 2027
  • Residency Fall Cohort start date:  Monday, September 20th, 2027
     

Stipend

  • Competitive stipend
  • Optional enrollment in federal health and dental insurance
  • Paid leave for 13 vacation days, 13 sick days and 11 federal holidays
  • Free parking

Benefits

  • Elective rotations
  • Assigned mentor
  • Opportunities for conference attendance
  • Opportunity for professional presentations, research/QI project leadership
  • Access to our digital library with subscriptions to UpToDate, AAFP and more
  • Access to a nurse scientist for support with research, publishing and professional presentations
  • No weekend, holiday or on-call hours
  • Medical center is a stop on the Minneapolis light rail system
  • Hiring preference for open positions at any VA nationally

Quality Goals

Strategic GoalSpecific GoalCOHORT 2023/24 ResultsCOHORT 2024/25 ResultsCOHORT 2025/26 ResultsResidency application goal10(10) 17(10) 910(10) 9Resident Interview Goal6(6) 12(6) 76Residents accepted/Did Not Start0(0) 0(1/3) 1/31/3Residents with certification at start3(3) 3(100%) 100%2/2Residents with certification extension0(0) 0(0) 00Residents dropped out of program0(0) 0(1/3) 10Residents completed program2/3 or 1/2 dependent upon # of residents(3) 3(2/3) 22Residents Retained (MSP VAMC vs. Other VA)2/3 or 1/2 • Dependent upon # of residents(2/3) 3/3(1/3) 2/21/2Faculty Rating Competency Goal5.5 by month 125.95.96.0Resident Satisfaction measurementAvg. score of 17 questions = 3.0-4.0 (Agree to strongly agree)(3-4) 3.9(3-4) 4.0

How to apply

Eligibility

Candidates for the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency must be a graduate of a masters or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) within the past 12 months.

Additionally, they must meet the following criteria:

  • Serving in their first nurse practitioner role
  • Minimum 3.0 GPA
  • U.S. citizen
  • Proficient in written and spoken English
  • Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the program’s focus:
    • The primary care NP residents must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner board certification
  • Current, full, active and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PC-NPR program
  • Active BLS certification

Candidates must pass:

  • A background security investigation (required by the Minneapolis VA Health Care System)
  • A pre-trainee physical examination
  • Any randomly assigned drug testing

Application process

Please submit all application materials in one email by April 15th, 2026

Curriculum vitae

Unofficial graduate school transcripts

Personal statement (1-2 pages) including:

  • Describe what interests you about being a primary care NP and how have your personal/occupational/educational experiences prepared you to work in the primary care setting. Describe specifically why you would like to work in primary care.
  • What are your short and long-term goals for this residency program and how do they fit with your early-late career goals?
  • Discuss your interest in working with Veterans at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. What challenges do you anticipate? What do you hope to gain from experience in a Veteran focused primary care clinic?
  • Describe how your career and/or educational journey has been enhanced by exposure to diverse people, places, or experiences. Please provide a specific example(s).

Letters of recommendation:

  • 1 from faculty or program director
  • 1 from employment supervisor within 5 years of graduation
  • 1 from a source that you choose

Note: Three letters of recommendation are required.

The MVAHCS Primary Care NP Residency program is seeking accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing. 

More information can be found at: https://www.aacnnursing.org/ccne-accreditation

Submit application materials to: Kimberly.heckmann@va.gov

For more information about the Minneapolis VA Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency, email:

Kim Heckmann, APRN, DNP-S, FNP-C, SCRN, PHN
Nurse Practitioner Residency Director
Kimberly.Heckmann@va.gov

Additional resources

  • Minneapolis VA health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels.

  • Registration instructions and forms for residents, students and trainees.

  • Minneapolis VA education program coordinators will help you navigate the VA internship and fellowship application process.

  • Visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

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