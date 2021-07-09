Psychology and psychiatry clinical training
Our Mental Health Service Line provides high quality training across a range of mental health disciplines.
Psychology training programs
Training Director: Wayne Siegel, Ph.D., ABPP (Wayne.Siegel@va.gov)
Assistant Training Director: Amanda Ferrier-Auerbach, Ph.D., ABPP (Amanda.Ferrier-Auerbach@va.gov)
Postdoctoral residency
- Three positions are year-long full-time in clinical psychology with emphases in primary care/health psychology, serious mental illness (SMI) and trauma. The SMI emphasis is part of an interprofessional training program. These positions are accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).
- Two positions are full-time two-year specialty residencies in clinical neuropsychology. These positions are accredited by the American Psychological Association.
- One position is a full-time, two-year position in rehabilitation psychology. This position is accredited by the American Psychological Association.
- For more information on all postdoctoral training, visit the Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program website.
Predoctoral internship
- Six standard track positions in clinical psychology
- Two neuropsychology track 2 positions meeting APA Division 40 Guidelines.
- All intern positions are accredited by the APA Commission on Accreditation (APA CoA).
- For more information on all predoctoral training, visit the Psychology Doctoral Internship program website.
Practicum training
- We train about 8 students per year from local psychology doctoral programs.
- Students average 10-15 hours per week on site.
Psychiatry training program
Residency
- VA Residency Director: Laura Pientka, DO (Laura.Pientka@va.gov)
- VA Residency Assistant Site Director: Katie Steen, MD (Katie.Steen@va.gov)
- Core program located at the University of Minnesota
- First and second year required rotations at VA
Psychiatry fellowships (PGY-5)
- Core programs located at the University of Minnesota
- Primary training site is Minneapolis VA Medical Center
- ACGME accredited
Geriatric psychiatry
- Fellowship Program Director: David Atkinson, MD (david.atkinson@va.gov)
- Duration: one year
- Number of spots: 2 positions
- For more information, visit the University of Minnesota Geropsychiatry Fellowship program website
Medical student psychiatry clerkship
- VA Training Director: John Lichtsinn, MD (John.Lichtsinn@va.gov)
- Core program located at the University of Minnesota
- For more information, visit the University of Minnesota Year Three & Four - Psychiatry Externship program website
- The Minneapolis VA Medical Center is one of five primary training sites that medical students can choose from for their psychiatry rotations