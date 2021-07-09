 Skip to Content
Psychology and psychiatry clinical training

Our Mental Health Service Line provides high quality training across a range of mental health disciplines.

Psychology training programs

Training Director: Wayne Siegel, Ph.D., ABPP (Wayne.Siegel@va.gov)

Assistant Training Director: Amanda Ferrier-Auerbach, Ph.D., ABPP (Amanda.Ferrier-Auerbach@va.gov)

Postdoctoral residency

  • Three positions are year-long full-time in clinical psychology with emphases in primary care/health psychology, serious mental illness (SMI) and trauma. The SMI emphasis is part of an interprofessional training program. These positions are accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).
  • Two positions are full-time two-year specialty residencies in clinical neuropsychology. These positions are accredited by the American Psychological Association.
  • One position is a full-time, two-year position in rehabilitation psychology. This position is accredited by the American Psychological Association.
  • For more information on all postdoctoral training, visit the Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program website.

Predoctoral internship

  • Six standard track positions in clinical psychology
  • Two neuropsychology track 2 positions meeting APA Division 40 Guidelines.
  • All intern positions are accredited by the APA Commission on Accreditation (APA CoA).
  • For more information on all predoctoral training, visit the Psychology Doctoral Internship program website.

Practicum training

  • We train about 8 students per year from local psychology doctoral programs.
  • Students average 10-15 hours per week on site.

Psychiatry training program

Residency

  • VA Residency Director: Laura Pientka, DO (Laura.Pientka@va.gov)
  • VA Residency Assistant Site Director: Katie Steen, MD (Katie.Steen@va.gov
  • Core program located at the University of Minnesota
  • First and second year required rotations at VA

Psychiatry fellowships (PGY-5)

  • Core programs located at the University of Minnesota
  • Primary training site is Minneapolis VA Medical Center
  • ACGME accredited

Geriatric psychiatry

Medical student psychiatry clerkship

