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Psychology and psychiatry clinical training

Our Mental Health Service Line provides high quality training across a range of mental health disciplines.

Psychology training programs

Training Director: Amanda Ferrier-Auerbach, Ph.D., ABPP (Amanda.Ferrier-Auerbach@va.gov)

Assistant Training Director: Carly Anderson, Ph.D., ABPP (Carolyn.Anderson5@va.gov)

Postdoctoral residency

  • Three positions are year-long full-time in clinical psychology with emphases in primary care/health psychology, serious mental illness (SMI) and trauma. The SMI emphasis is part of an interprofessional training program. These positions are accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).
  • Two positions are full-time two-year specialty residencies in clinical neuropsychology. These positions are accredited by the American Psychological Association.
  • One position is a full-time, two-year position in rehabilitation psychology. This position is accredited by the American Psychological Association.
  • For more information on all postdoctoral training, download:

Predoctoral internship

  • Six standard track positions in clinical psychology.
  • Two neuropsychology track 2 positions meeting APA Division 40 Guidelines.
  • All intern positions are accredited by the APA Commission on Accreditation (APA CoA).
  • For more information on all predoctoral training, download:

Practicum training

VA Quality Scholars postdoctoral program (VAQS)

  • One position is a full-time, two-years
  • Training generally consists of 25% time in continuous improvement progress, 50% time in other research activities, and 25% clinical.
  • For more information on the VA Quality Scholars program, download:

Staff and faculty information

Psychiatry training program

Residency

  • VA Residency Director: Jacques Maxwell, MD (Jacques.Maxwell@va.gov)
  • Core program located at the University of Minnesota
  • First and second year required rotations at VA

Psychiatry fellowships (PGY-5)

  • Core programs located at the University of Minnesota
  • Primary training site is Minneapolis VA Medical Center
  • ACGME accredited

Geriatric psychiatry

Medical student psychiatry clerkship

Additional resources

  • Minneapolis VA health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels.

  • Registration instructions and forms for residents, students and trainees.

  • Minneapolis VA education program coordinators will help you navigate the VA internship and fellowship application process.

  • Visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

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