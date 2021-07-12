Radiology/imaging resident and medical student programs

At any time, there are approximately 10 radiology residents or fellows at Minneapolis VA. Our residency rotations include GI, GU, MSK, nuclear medicine, interventional radiology, non invasive vascular, and modality rotations in CT and ultrasound. The medical student rotation at Minneapolis VA is intended to expose the student to the clinical duties of a radiologist.

Students rotate through the various modalities and interact with the residents and staff. They attend the University for didactic lectures and clinical presentations. When not at the University, they attend the daily radiology conferences at Minneapolis VA. In addition, multispeciality conferences are attended by residents on the appropriate rotation.

