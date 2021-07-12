Radiology/imaging resident and medical student programs
Minneapolis VA Health Care System is a major teaching hospital for the University of Minnesota (UMN) Radiology Residency Program and the UMN Medical School Radiology elective.
At any time, there are approximately 10 radiology residents or fellows at Minneapolis VA. Our residency rotations include GI, GU, MSK, nuclear medicine, interventional radiology, non invasive vascular, and modality rotations in CT and ultrasound. The medical student rotation at Minneapolis VA is intended to expose the student to the clinical duties of a radiologist.
Students rotate through the various modalities and interact with the residents and staff. They attend the University for didactic lectures and clinical presentations. When not at the University, they attend the daily radiology conferences at Minneapolis VA. In addition, multispeciality conferences are attended by residents on the appropriate rotation.
Resident requirements prior to training
Application forms
Register in the Talent Management System (TMS)
- Create new user record
- Complete assigned training
- Include the TMS training certificate with your application
Get fingerprinted; you may be fingerprinted and obtain your badge at any VA in the country. Find a VA near you. Please arrange to take your fingerprints 20-120 days before your first day on rotation. If you are fingerprinted at a VA location other than Minneapolis VA, prior to your fingerprinting appointment please contact the Minneapolis VA PIV Office at 612-467-4325 for the appropriate routing numbers (SOI and SON numbers).
Please complete the VAMC onboarding checklist located on your New Innovations profile.
IMPORTANT: On all forms, please use an email address that you will access regularly for the duration of your VA training. Do not use an email address at an affiliation you may be eventually leaving.
Orientation
Please enter the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Outpatient Entrance or Main Entrance wearing your badge for security. Follow signs to the Imaging main hallway “1R” sign.
Please wait in the Imaging reception area (room 1R-128) to be greeted by staff.
Resident contacts
Sara Baker
Resident Coordinator (ADPAC)
Phone: 612-467-1057
Email: sara.baker2@va.gov
Kayla Meemken
Resident Coordinator (ADPAC)
Phone: 612-467-2957
Email: kayla.meemken@va.gov
Medical student requirements prior to imaging rotation
Application forms
The vast majority of medical students have previously rotated at Minneapolis VA. If you have previously rotated, there are three requirements:
- Appointment letter (FL 10-294) covering the dates of your rotation (form attached below)
- Up-to-date TMS security training (see below)
- Up-to-date PIV badge
Complete, sign and date the appointment letter, FL 10-294, form attached below.
Take VA security training; log in to your TMS account and complete Course ID 3192008.
If you do NOT have a current VA badge, please contact Minneapolis VA Radiology customer service representative, Vance Engelstad at 612-467-2038, to request a badge application form and to schedule a badge and fingerprinting appointment. The badge and fingerprinting appointment are together. We strongly suggest making an appointment at least three weeks prior to your first day of rotation to ensure your badge is available to provide you Imaging Department access.
If you have NOT previously rotated, please contact Sara Baker to determine what additional items will be required.
Tour
On your first rotation day, please come to the Imaging Department in room 1R-128. Enter the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Outpatient Entrance or Main Entrance and follow signs to the Imaging main hallway "1R" sign. Once here, you can proceed to Vance’s office at 1Q-105. Ask at the Imaging Department front desk for directions. Vance will begin with a tour of the department at 8:00 a.m.
Medical student contacts
Sara Baker
Resident Coordinator (ADPAC)
Phone: 612-467-1057
Email: sara.baker2@va.gov
Vance Engelstad
Customer Support Services
Phone: 612-467-2038
Email: Vance.Engelstad@va.gov