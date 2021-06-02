Registration and application materials
Registration instructions and forms for residents, students and trainees applying to Minneapolis VA Health Care System internships and fellowships.
All paperwork must be completed and submitted six weeks, but no more than 120 days, prior to your desired start date. This enables us to complete necessary requirements.
Sections I. II. and III. must be completed prior to your start date. Section IV. must be completed at the end of your VA training.
I. Application forms and requirements prior to training
To be completed by all trainees and residents (physician, dentist, medical student, nursing student) unless otherwise directed by your program training coordinator.
Mail, fax or bring all completed forms and training certificates addressed to your specific VA program coordinator.
Please contact your VA program coordinator with any questions about application materials or for mailing information.
Make sure you have a printer available as some of these forms can't be saved.
Trainees and students in audiology, clinical lab, clinical pastoral, dietetic, histotechnology, integrative health, massage therapy, nursing, pharmacy, phlebotomy, physical therapy, physician assistant, psychology, radiographic technology, social work, or speech pathology:
-
Contact your VA program coordinator.
-
Login to RMS.
All other trainee and student categories not listed above:
-
Contact your VA program coordinator regarding background check requirements.
-
Complete, print and sign the appointment letter (FL 10-294). Unpaid allied health and nurse trainees only.
-
Complete, print and sign the Declaration of Federal Employment (Form OF-306). Please sign as both applicant and appointee - in fields 17a and 17b.
-
Complete, print and sign Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D).
-
Complete and print the Appointment Affidavit (SF-61). Do not sign until you are instructed to sign while in the presence of a VA official.
-
Sign and return the health professions trainee Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement memorandum.
-
Follow these instructions to register in the Talent Management System (TMS). TMS registration and training is required of all incoming unpaid nursing students and trainees. The following web browsers are compatible with the TMS program: Firefox , Google Chrome, Internet Explorer. Please follow the instructions to exit the program appropriately, or you will lose all your work.
- Create a new user record
- Complete assigned training
-
Mail or bring your paperwork to your VA program coordinator.
Paid nurse trainees:
-
See instructions on the nursing internship page.
Please contact your VA program coordinator with any questions about application materials or for mailing information. All application materials are to be addressed to your specific VA program coordinator listed for your program.
II. Fingerprints
Fingerprints are required for all incoming trainees. Fingerprints should be completed after submitting application package to your program coordinator. Fingerprinting is done in room 4N-101, Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. No appointment is necessary. You need to bring a photo ID. Please allow 15-30 minutes for fingerprinting.
If you are not in the local area you can be fingerprinted at any VA in the country. You need to provide the non-Minneapolis VA site with the following codes to enable Minneapolis to access your final results. Find a VA near you.
- Security Officer Identifier (SOI): VAJ9
- Submitting Office Number (SON): 1744
If these numbers are not provided to the non-Minneapolis VA site, Minneapolis VA will be unable to access your results and you will have to redo your fingerprints upon arrival at Minneapolis VA Health Care System, which could delay your rotation start date.
III. On you first day
You will need to bring the following items with you on your first day with Minneapolis VA Health Care System:
- Two forms of ID (i.e., driver's license, military ID, passport, birth certificate) - to obtain VA ID badge. See the ID Matrix for more options.
- Permanent Resident Card (if applicable)
IV. Requirements at the conclusion of VA training
For residents completing a program and leaving the VA:
- Verify that you have completed and signed all progress notes, orders, and patient requests
- Turn in your VA ID badge to the same location where you obtained it
- Check out with your service or department
- Computer clearance
- Complete the Learners' Perception Survey
- Consider VA employment