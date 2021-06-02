Registration and application materials

All paperwork must be completed and submitted six weeks, but no more than 120 days, prior to your desired start date. This enables us to complete necessary requirements.

Sections I. II. and III. must be completed prior to your start date. Section IV. must be completed at the end of your VA training.

I. Application forms and requirements prior to training

To be completed by all trainees and residents (physician, dentist, medical student, nursing student) unless otherwise directed by your program training coordinator.

Mail, fax or bring all completed forms and training certificates addressed to your specific VA program coordinator.

Please contact your VA program coordinator with any questions about application materials or for mailing information.

Make sure you have a printer available as some of these forms can't be saved.

Trainees and students in audiology, clinical lab, clinical pastoral, dietetic, histotechnology, integrative health, massage therapy, nursing, pharmacy, phlebotomy, physical therapy, physician assistant, psychology, radiographic technology, social work, or speech pathology: