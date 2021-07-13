Speech pathology training and clinical fellowships

Program summary

Our speech pathology program provides opportunities to work with a broad range of communication, swallowing and cognitive disorders across a variety of patient populations and age groups. Trainees and fellows may receive training in instrumental assessment procedures, including modified barium swallows, FEES and video stroboscopy. Trainees and fellows participate in interdisciplinary conferences and rounds, family conferences, co-treatments with other service providers, group therapy sessions and local and national outcomes data collection. There may be opportunities for research as well.

The Minneapolis VA Medical Center speech pathology training program offers two levels of training experiences: student trainees and clinical fellows.

Speech pathology traineeships

Speech pathology traineeships are available to graduate students who are enrolled in affiliated communication disorders programs. Selection is competitive and based on the strength of a resume, letters of support and an interview.

Traineeships require a 6-month, half-time commitment (typically mornings). The speech pathology section supports a team approach to training. Each trainee has one designated supervisor to oversee the educational process and complete requisite documentation.

Trainees participate in six 4-week training modules covering most areas of medical speech pathology in which they receive training and mentorship from the majority of the speech pathology staff. Trainees are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the many educational opportunities available within the facility.

Clinical fellowships

Clinical fellowships are available to interested candidates who have completed their graduate education. Selection is competitive and based on the strength of a resume, letters of support and an interview.

Announcements for the position are typically posted in January with selection of candidates made by late February or early March. The fellowship tour is 12 months long to provide eligibility for benefits.

Clinical fellows have a primary supervisor, however, fellows are encouraged to see the widest possible range of patients and, consistent with our approach to team supervision, will likely receive mentorship from all staff.

Fellows are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the many educational opportunities available within the facility.

Ann St. Jacque

Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (127A)

One Veterans Drive,

Minneapolis MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-1380

Email: Ann.St.Jacque@va.gov