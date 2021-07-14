Surgery and specialty care residency and fellow program

Program summary

The training program prepares graduates to assume leadership roles in healthcare organizations. The Department of Veterans Affairs has had several highly-regarded quality and safety training programs in internal medicine for a number of years but the newer SFQS training programs are extremely rare with very few positions available nationwide.

The position is open to mid-level (PGY 2 and above) and immediate graduates of surgical residencies, and is a fully funded 1-year position. This is open to surgeons of any specialty. The SFQS will spend 25% of their time in clinical work and the remainder will be spent on a combination of formal and informal educational activities as well as direct observation and participation in the activities of the leadership team at the Minneapolis VAHCS. The resident will attend local and national patient safety conferences and work closely with clinical departments of the Minneapolis VAHCS and Surgical Departments of the University of Minnesota.

Training program goals

Achieving competency in quality improvement and patient safety, as defined by the Institute of Medicine, through mentored, high-impact projects.

Training surgical and other health professionals in principles and practices of quality improvement and patient safety.

Establishing a culture of quality improvement and patient safety at Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) and University of Minnesota Surgery Residency Program.

Developing leadership skills. The SFQS will have a unique opportunity to learn leadership by being directly mentored by the Chief of Surgery and Director of Surgical Specialty Care at Minneapolis VAHCS who serves as the Program Director for the training program.

How to apply

Interested individuals in this well-designed, innovative training program should either contact the Program Director directly or send a cover letter and CV to:

Steven M Santilli, MD, PhD, MBA

Director Surgery and Surgical Specialty Care

Program Director, SFQS Program

Minneapolis VAHCS (mail code 112)

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-2065

Email: steve.santilli@va.gov