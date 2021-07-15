Jobs and careers
Build your career with us in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Explore VA careers
Visit USAJOBS to see current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Apply for a job with Minneapolis VA
When you’re ready to apply, follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. It’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Nursing careers
Being a VA nurse is the best way to serve those who have served all of us. It is a mission-driven calling to be able to utilize our strengths and talents as clinicians in a capacity that gives back to a patient population that is most deserving of care.
Learn more about our nursing vacancies and how to apply
Contact us
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Human Resources Management Service (05)
Room 4M-109
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2300
Map of Minneapolis campus
Phone: 612-467-2060
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT