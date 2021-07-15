 Skip to Content
Jobs and careers

Build your career with us in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.

Explore VA careers

Visit USAJOBS to see current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.

Apply for a job with Minneapolis VA

When you’re ready to apply, follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. It’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

Nursing careers

Being a VA nurse is the best way to serve those who have served all of us. It is a mission-driven calling to be able to utilize our strengths and talents as clinicians in a capacity that gives back to a patient population that is most deserving of care.

Learn more about our nursing vacancies and how to apply

Contact us

Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Human Resources Management Service (05)
Room 4M-109
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2300

Map of Minneapolis campus
Phone: 612-467-2060
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

  • How to apply for federal jobs

    This video will provide you with an overview of the Federal application process for positions in the competitive civil service using USAJOBS, the main Federal employment website. It will explain the basic steps you can take to search and apply for Federal job postings on USAJOBS.

  • Resume writing

    This video will provide you with an overview of writing your federal resume.

  • 5 tips for communicating your qualifications

    This video will help you more effectively communicate how you meet the job requirements.

