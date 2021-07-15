Nursing careers
Being a VA nurse is the best way to serve those who have served all of us. It is a mission-driven calling to be able to utilize our strengths and talents as clinicians in a capacity that gives back to a patient population that is most deserving of care.
At Minneapolis VA Health Care System, we pride ourselves on our mission for excellence, quality and safety for patients and staff.
Nursing is vital in every component of our integrated healthcare system and we value the importance of supporting nurses to practice to the top of their license and remain active participants in the quality healthcare that is provided throughout our organization. We value professionalism, respect, continuous improvement, collaboration, compassion, trust and commitment to each other and to our mission to serve.
How to apply
Some nursing vacancies are announced on USAJOBS.
For a full list of internal nursing vacancies, please email the Nurse Recruiter. Applying on USAJOBS is not required for all nursing positions. Please submit your resume/CV to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate which nursing position you are interested in. For additional questions related to nursing vacancies, contact the Nurse Recruiter.
Contact
Amy Daly, MSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
One Veterans Drive,
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Phone: 612-467-4392
Email: Amy.Daly@va.gov
Office hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Selection, orientation and benefits
Learn more about the federal government selection process, our new employee orientation and a few of the benefits of working with us.
Upon selection for a position, you can expect it to take anywhere from 1-3 months to complete all the necessary pre-employment requirements for federal employment. You will be expected to collect and/or complete the following before an official offer and start date are given:
- Fingerprinting and security clearance (eQip)
- Medical examination (including drug screening)
- Credentialing verification (Vetpro) of education, work history and licensure
- Letters of recommendation/ professional references/ performance review
- Transcripts may be required
- DD214 for prior military service
Upon receipt of all the required items, HR will be able to present an official offer and determine start date. Therefore, it is essential for the candidate to be actively involved in this pre-employment process. If you have questions or concerns throughout this process, please contact the Nurse Recruiter.
Upon hire, each candidate will receive a customized orientation packet specific to their experience and clinical needs. All employees are required to attend new employee orientation within the first 60 days of hire, which consists of two 8-hour days of facility-specific training. These dates are predetermined by the Education Service Line for the calendar year.
Specific questions regarding new grad residency programs, preceptor programs and length of orientation programs should be discussed with your manager and the education department.
Employees of the Veterans Administration receive the full benefits of employment with the Federal Government. For details, see the USAJOBS and VA Careers websites.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center employee benefits
- Subsidized mass transit
- The VA Neighborhood Child Care Center located on the Medical Center grounds
- Tuition reimbursement
Minneapolis VA Medical Center nurse benefits
Nursing residencies and internships
Minneapolis VA Medical Center has a variety of nursing internship programs at different levels. We also offer VALOR, an honors residency program for select nursing students.