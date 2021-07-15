Nursing careers

At Minneapolis VA Health Care System, we pride ourselves on our mission for excellence, quality and safety for patients and staff.

Nursing is vital in every component of our integrated healthcare system and we value the importance of supporting nurses to practice to the top of their license and remain active participants in the quality healthcare that is provided throughout our organization. We value professionalism, respect, continuous improvement, collaboration, compassion, trust and commitment to each other and to our mission to serve.

How to apply

Some nursing vacancies are announced on USAJOBS.

For a full list of internal nursing vacancies, please email the Nurse Recruiter. Applying on USAJOBS is not required for all nursing positions. Please submit your resume/CV to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate which nursing position you are interested in. For additional questions related to nursing vacancies, contact the Nurse Recruiter.

Amy Daly, MSN, RN

Nurse Recruiter

One Veterans Drive,

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-4392

Email: Amy.Daly@va.gov

Office hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Selection, orientation and benefits

