Volunteer or donate
Minneapolis VA Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
Thank you for taking the time to learn about how you can help. To volunteer or make a donation to benefit Veterans, call the Voluntary Service office at 612-467-2050.
Become a volunteer
Volunteer opportunities are available for adults and students who are at least 14 years old. Volunteers can work with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly.
- Visit Volunteer Match to view open volunteer opportunities within the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
- If you don't see an opportunity that interests you, check back or contact Voluntary Service at 612-467-2050 to discuss your interests. New volunteer positions open every day.
New volunteers are requested to serve four hours per week for a minimum of six months. All new volunteers are required to complete an application, allow us to run background checks and agree to be finger-printed.
When accepted as a new volunteer, Voluntary Service staff will match you to an assignment and complete the volunteer training orientation with you. Staff in the assignment areas provide additional training and orientation as needed.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to Veterans. You can donate online, by mail or in person.
-
Simple. Speedy. Safe. E-Donate allows anyone who wishes to give back to Veterans a quick, safe and easy way to pledge their support. Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System that include:
• Community Resource and Referral Center
• Fisher House
• Patient Recreation
• Volunteer Recognition
• General Patient Fund
VA administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100% certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select. A minimum of $5 is required for online donations.
-
To ensure that donations are properly acknowledged, we ask that all gifts to Minneapolis VA be coordinated through Voluntary Services. If you would like to donate, please make your check out to "MVAHCS" and include a note in the lower portion of the check identifying which fund you wish to support. Your donation can be mailed to:
Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Voluntary/Community Resource Service (135)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Fund donation options
8040-Veteran Emergency Needs Fund: used to support the emergency needs of homeless and indigent Veterans relating to transportation, personal comfort items, household goods, and housing applications.
8003-General Patient Fund: used to support the various needs of our Veteran patients.
8032-Community Resource and Referral Center: used to assist homeless or at-risk Veterans receiving services through the MVAHCS Community Resource and Referral Center.
8148-Patient Recreation: supports a variety of recreation activities, supplies and events, entertainers and community outings.
8156- Volunteer Recognition Fund: our volunteers provide an integral part of the services we are able to over to our Veterans. Donations to this fund allow us to recognize the contributions of these volunteers.
8209-Fisher House: provides a “home away from home” for our patients and/or families while they receive extended treatments or must travel many miles to receive specialized care. Please mail Fisher House donations to Voluntary Service.
-
Material donation suggestions for Minneapolis Veterans
Please contact Voluntary Service at 612-467-2050 or vhaminvol@va.gov for our current needs list and to answer any questions. Due to infection precautions and storage capacity, there are items we are not currently accepting as donations.
Gift cards suggestions for Minneapolis Veterans
Gift cards in $25 denominations or more can be used by Veterans for a variety of needs. These are used when other fund sources are not available to a Veteran and there is an identified financial hardship impeding patient health care or access to care. Donated gift cards are in short supply and high demand, notably due to COVID-19 related financial issues.
- Grocery gift cards
- $20-$25 gas/fuel cards
- Visa or Mastercard gift cards
- Metro Transit passes
- $5-$10 fast food gift cards
-
For greeting card guidelines, please contact Voluntary Service at 612-467-2050 or vhaminvol@va.gov.
Due to infection prevention precautions, all cards or letters received will be held for at least 14 days before distribution to Veteran patients.
Thank you for your support
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that under the Tax Code, donations to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ General Post Fund for exclusively public purposes are deductible from federal income taxes in the manner and to the extent allowable. This announcement reflects the tax law provision which makes those donations deductible as "donations to the United States."
Contact us
To schedule a time to drop off your donation or to volunteer, please contact Voluntary Service at:
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Voluntary/Community Resource Service
Room 4G-109
Phone: 612-467-2050
Email: VHAMINVOL@va.gov