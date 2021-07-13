Volunteer or donate

Thank you for taking the time to learn about how you can help. To volunteer or make a donation to benefit Veterans, call the Voluntary Service office at 612-467-2050.

Become a volunteer

Volunteer opportunities are available for adults and students who are at least 14 years old. Volunteers can work with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly.

Visit Volunteer Match to view open volunteer opportunities within the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

If you don't see an opportunity that interests you, check back or contact Voluntary Service at 612-467-2050 to discuss your interests. New volunteer positions open every day.

New volunteers are requested to serve four hours per week for a minimum of six months. All new volunteers are required to complete an application, allow us to run background checks and agree to be finger-printed.

When accepted as a new volunteer, Voluntary Service staff will match you to an assignment and complete the volunteer training orientation with you. Staff in the assignment areas provide additional training and orientation as needed.