Minot Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Minot Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 701-852-0177 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
If you call outside of our normal operating hours, the 24/7 Vet Center Call Center will answer your call. You may leave a message with the team, and we’ll contact you as soon as we can.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you have an appointment conflict and need to cancel or reschedule, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available to another Veteran or service member.
Parking
Free parking is available in the South Side Plaza parking lot. There are designated accessible parking spots directly in front of our door.
Building access
Our main entrance is on the northeast side of the building.
We’re accessible by public transportation.
Find fares and schedules for city transit at minotnd.org
You can also schedule a ride with Souris Basin Transportation.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, have a service-connected disability, or be receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request Your Military Service Records (including DD214) online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Minot Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Want to join a group with other Veterans or service members?
- Yoga group
- PTSD group
- Vietnam group
- Williston group
Call us for more information at 701-852-0177.
Upcoming community events
- Vietnam Veterans Day Welcome Home event March 29, 2023
- PTSD Awareness Walk Fourth Thursday in June
Call us for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors specialize in Gottman Method for couples counseling. We offer couples workshops in the evenings and on weekends when it’s convenient for you.
Learn more about the Gottman Method
We know being a parent can be difficult. We provide gender specific support groups to discuss the challenges of parenting and learning new parental skills.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
Read more about Gold Star families
We can get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We have counselors trained to provide support for those experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV), often called domestic violence.
If you’re feeling unsafe and need additional support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve. We work closely with the LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at our local VA and can make direct referrals.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer unique individual and group therapies to support your needs.
Group therapies include:
- Readjustment group
- Era-specific groups such as Vietnam and Global War on Terror (GWOT)
Evidence-based therapies include:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We offer a variety of services to help you with the emotions of military sexual trauma and regain confidence in your everyday life. This may include individual or group counseling, marital and family counseling, referral for benefits assistance, liaison with community agencies, or substance use information. We can also refer you to specialized help.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve and can connect you with bilingual services for individual or group counseling with us.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD may include feeling on edge, having trouble with sleep, or experiencing changes in motivation or mood. We can provide the tools to manage these concerns. Call us for more information about how we can help.
We offer evidence-based practices and specialty care, including:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Process Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Whole health activities, such as mindfulness and yoga
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance abuse
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We provide a community where you can feel safe whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military.
We can help with these types of services:
- Connecting you with the Fargo VA transition team
- Applying for VA health care
- Employment and training opportunities
- Connecting you with your local Veteran Service Officer for ND State benefits
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. Our team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer individual therapy for women Veterans. We work closely with the Women Veterans Program Manager at our local VA hospital.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help you get connected to substance use programs, both inpatient and outpatient, with VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help with addiction, detox, or to help you gain stability.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Our team can connect you with VA’s HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veterans and Family, and other community resources and partners.
You can also call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for assistance.
Learn more about Fargo VA Medical Center homeless community resource and referral center
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We’ll connect you with our local VA suicide prevention coordinator.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect with the benefits, services, and programs that support your transition from the military.
Let us help you make the direct connection to help with these challenges:
- Enrolling in VA health care and connecting with primary care
- Finding where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- How to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
Find a Veteran Service Officer in your county and local Veteran Service Organizations
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs. If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Give us a call for more information.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We want to make counseling convenient for you. We use virtual platforms such as WebEx and VA Videoconnect. If you can’t make it to the Minot Vet Center because of a hectic schedule, location, or illness, we can schedule a telehealth appointment for you. All you need is a smartphone or laptop, internet connection, and private location. We’ll be there for you.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.