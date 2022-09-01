Locations

Main location

Minot Vet Center Address 3300 South Broadway Minot, ND 58701 Directions on Google Maps Phone 701-852-0177 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Minot Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Minot Vet Center - Bottineau Located at Bottineau, ND 105 Main Street Bottineau, ND 58318 Directions on Google Maps Phone 701-852-0177 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Minot Vet Center - New Town Located at New Town, ND 1402 12th St. N New Town, ND 58763 Directions on Google Maps Phone 701-852-0177 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.