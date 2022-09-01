 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Minot Vet Center

Address

3300 South Broadway
Minot, ND 58701

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Sign in front of Minot Vet Center, which says,

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Minot Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Minot Vet Center - Bottineau

Located at

Bottineau, ND
105 Main Street
Bottineau, ND 58318

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Minot Vet Center - New Town

Located at

New Town, ND
1402 12th St. N
New Town, ND 58763

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

