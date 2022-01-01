Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Missoula Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Missoula Vet Center - Stevensville Located at American Legion Post #94 754 Middle Burnt Fork Rd Stevensville, MT 59870 Directions on Google Maps Phone 406-721-4918

Missoula Mobile Vet Center Phone 406-721-4918

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.