Locations

Main location

Mobile Vet Center

Address

3221 Springhill Avenue
Building 2, Suite C
Mobile, AL 36607

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Entrance of Mobile Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Mobile Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Mobile Vet Center - Chatom

Located at

Chatom United Methodist Church
20 School Street
Chatom, AL 36518

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Mobile Vet Center Community Access Point in Chatom, AL.

Mobile Vet Center - Jackson

Located at

Jackson First Assembly of God Church
2410 Coffeeville Road
Jackson, AL 36545

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Mobile Vet Center Community Access Point in Jackson, AL.

Vet Centers in other areas

