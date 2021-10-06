Mission and Vision

Our mission

The mission of Montana VA Healthcare System is to provide exceptional health care to Veterans.

Our vision

Montana VA health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

Montana VA Healthcare System serves Veterans in every major city in the state through our 16 community-based clinics, our community living center, and our acute-care medical center.

Located near Helena, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is part of the VA Montana Healthcare System, which covers 147,000 square miles of primarily rural communities. About 80% of our Veterans receive their primary care from our clinics in Anaconda, Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank, Glasgow, Glendive, Great Falls, Havre, Helena, Kalispell, Lewistown, Miles City, and Missoula.