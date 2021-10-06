 Skip to Content
Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at Montana VA Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your Montana VA health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Montana VA health care.

Mailing address

Montana VA Medical Center
3687 Veterans Drive
P.O. Box 1500
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-1500

Main phone numbers

Local: 406-442-6410
Toll-free: 877-468-8387

To use TeleTYpe for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.

Anaconda VA Clinic:  In Anaconda, Montana at 406-493-3000

Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic:  In Billings, Montana at 406-373-3500

Benjamin Charles Steele VA Mental Health Clinic:  In Billings, Montana at 406-447-6000

Browning VA Clinic:  In Browning, Montana at 406-873-9047

Cut Bank VA Clinic:  In Cut Bank, Montana at 406-873-9047

David J. Thatcher VA Clinic:  In Missoula, Montana at 406-493-3700

David J. Thatcher VA Mental Health Clinic:  In Missoula, Montana at 406-447-6000

Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic:  In Billings, Montana at 406-373-3500

Enrollment Coordinator:  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7325.

Enrollment Staff for the Central Region (Havre, Great Falls, Helena, Butte and Bozeman):  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7350/7460 (Fax: 406-447-7987).

Enrollment Staff for the Eastern Region (Billings, Miles City and Sidney):  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-373-3564/3601 (Fax: 406-373-3668).

Enrollment Staff for the Western Region (Missoula, Kalispell and Hamilton):  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-493-3744 (Fax: 406-447-7987).

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center:  In Helena, Montana at 406-442-6410

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Mental Health Clinic:  In Helena, Montana at 406-447-6000

Glasgow VA Clinic:  In Glasgow, Montana at 406-228-4101

Glendive VA Clinic:  In Glendive, Montana at 406-377-4755

Glendive VA Mental Health Clinic:  In Glendive, Montana at 406-447-6000

Great Falls VA Clinic:  In Great Falls, Montana at 406-771-5800

Great Falls VA Mental Health Clinic:  In Great Falls, Montana at 406-447-6000

Hamilton VA Clinic:  In Hamilton, Montana at 406-363-3352

Helena VA Sleep Clinic:  In Helena, Montana at 406-447-7443

Kalispell VA Clinic:  In Kalispell, Montana at 406-758-2700

Kalispell VA Mental Health Clinic:  In Kalispell, Montana at 406-447-6000

Lewistown VA Clinic:  In Lewistown, Montana at 406-535-4790

Local Recovery Coordinator:  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7059.

Mental Health Clinic at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center:  at 406-447-6000.

Merril Lundman VA Outpatient Clinic:  In Havre, Montana at 406-265-4304

Merril Lundman VA Outpatient Mental Health Clinic:  In Havre, Montana at 406-447-6000

Miles City VA Community Living Center:  In Miles City, Montana at 406-874-5600

Patient Advocate Office:  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7960.

Peer Support Services:  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7059.

Plentywood VA Clinic:  In Plentywood, Montana at 406-765-3719

Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic:  In Bozeman, Montana at 406-582-5300

Travis W. Atkins VA Mental Health Clinic:  In Bozeman, Montana at 406-447-6000

VA Voluntary Services:  Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7406.

 

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Montana VA Health System.

Phone: 406-447-7303 or 406-447-7509
Email: Catherine (Katie) Beall at Catherine.beall@va.gov
or Email: Matthew (Matt) Rosine at matthew.rosine@va.gov

 

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by Montana VA

Email:
Fax: 406-447-7870
Mail:

Montana VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
3633 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-1500

For questions about your request to Montana VA

Phone: 406-447-7234

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: