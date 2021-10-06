Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Montana VA Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your Montana VA health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Montana VA health care.
Mailing address
Montana VA Medical Center
3687 Veterans Drive
P.O. Box 1500
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-1500
Main phone numbers
Local: 406-442-6410
Toll-free: 877-468-8387
To use TeleTYpe for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
Anaconda VA Clinic: In Anaconda, Montana at 406-493-3000
Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic: In Billings, Montana at 406-373-3500
Benjamin Charles Steele VA Mental Health Clinic: In Billings, Montana at 406-447-6000
Browning VA Clinic: In Browning, Montana at 406-873-9047
Cut Bank VA Clinic: In Cut Bank, Montana at 406-873-9047
David J. Thatcher VA Clinic: In Missoula, Montana at 406-493-3700
David J. Thatcher VA Mental Health Clinic: In Missoula, Montana at 406-447-6000
Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic: In Billings, Montana at 406-373-3500
Enrollment Coordinator: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7325.
Enrollment Staff for the Central Region (Havre, Great Falls, Helena, Butte and Bozeman): Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7350/7460 (Fax: 406-447-7987).
Enrollment Staff for the Eastern Region (Billings, Miles City and Sidney): Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-373-3564/3601 (Fax: 406-373-3668).
Enrollment Staff for the Western Region (Missoula, Kalispell and Hamilton): Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-493-3744 (Fax: 406-447-7987).
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center: In Helena, Montana at 406-442-6410
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Mental Health Clinic: In Helena, Montana at 406-447-6000
Glasgow VA Clinic: In Glasgow, Montana at 406-228-4101
Glendive VA Clinic: In Glendive, Montana at 406-377-4755
Glendive VA Mental Health Clinic: In Glendive, Montana at 406-447-6000
Great Falls VA Clinic: In Great Falls, Montana at 406-771-5800
Great Falls VA Mental Health Clinic: In Great Falls, Montana at 406-447-6000
Hamilton VA Clinic: In Hamilton, Montana at 406-363-3352
Helena VA Sleep Clinic: In Helena, Montana at 406-447-7443
Kalispell VA Clinic: In Kalispell, Montana at 406-758-2700
Kalispell VA Mental Health Clinic: In Kalispell, Montana at 406-447-6000
Lewistown VA Clinic: In Lewistown, Montana at 406-535-4790
Local Recovery Coordinator: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7059.
Mental Health Clinic at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center: at 406-447-6000.
Merril Lundman VA Outpatient Clinic: In Havre, Montana at 406-265-4304
Merril Lundman VA Outpatient Mental Health Clinic: In Havre, Montana at 406-447-6000
Miles City VA Community Living Center: In Miles City, Montana at 406-874-5600
Patient Advocate Office: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7960.
Peer Support Services: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7059.
Plentywood VA Clinic: In Plentywood, Montana at 406-765-3719
Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic: In Bozeman, Montana at 406-582-5300
Travis W. Atkins VA Mental Health Clinic: In Bozeman, Montana at 406-447-6000
VA Voluntary Services: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 406-447-7406.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Montana VA Health System.
Phone: 406-447-7303 or 406-447-7509
Email: Catherine (Katie) Beall at Catherine.beall@va.gov
or Email: Matthew (Matt) Rosine at matthew.rosine@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by Montana VA
Email:
Fax: 406-447-7870
Mail:
Montana VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
3633 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-1500
For questions about your request to Montana VA
Phone: 406-447-7234
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of Montana VA.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018