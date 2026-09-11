DAV Vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Montana. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Western Montana: Hospital Service Coordinator

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703

Map of Fort Harrison campus

Phone: 406-447-7760

Eastern Montana: Hospital Service Coordinator

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703

Map of Fort Harrison campus

Phone: 406-651-2143

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.