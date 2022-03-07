Veteran Tele-Town Hall on National Market Assessment
- When
-
Friday, Mar 11, 2022
5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. MST
- Where
-
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison , MT
- Cost
- Free
The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a Tele-Town Hall event on Friday, March 11 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. This virtual town hall event will discuss the VA's national market assessment and its recommendations to the AIR Commission. It will also describe the assessment process, the requirements of this process and the timelines. If approved, these recommendations may potentially impact the Montana VA over the next 10 years.
To join the conversation, call 866-478-3358 or livestream the town hall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall