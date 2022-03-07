 Skip to Content

Veteran Tele-Town Hall on National Market Assessment

Montana VA is hosting a Veteran Tele-Town Hall on Friday, March 11 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. This virtual town hall event will discuss the national market assessment and its potential impact on the Montana VA.

When
Friday, Mar 11, 2022
5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. MST
Where

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison , MT

Cost
Free

The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a Tele-Town Hall event on Friday, March 11 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. This virtual town hall event will discuss the VA's national market assessment and its recommendations to the AIR Commission. It will also describe the assessment process, the requirements of this process and the timelines. If approved, these recommendations may potentially impact the Montana VA over the next 10 years.  

To join the conversation, call 866-478-3358 or livestream the town hall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall

 

