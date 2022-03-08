Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic Grand Opening (RSVP Required)
- When
-
Friday, Mar 18, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MST
- Where
-
1101 East Main Street
Bozeman , MT
- Cost
- Free
RSVP Required
Veterans and members of the public are invited to the March 18 grand opening ceremony of the new Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (1101 East Main Street, Suite 201, Bozeman, MT 59715). The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m.
All attendees must RSVP for the event. Attendance is limited to 200 attendees. Click here to RSVP.
Facility tours will be offered from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. and these are open to the public.
Media is invited to attend the event, and will be offered a standalone tour of the new facility before the ceremony.