Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic Grand Opening (RSVP Required)

The Montana VA is holding its grand opening for the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic on March 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.

When
Friday, Mar 18, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MST
Where

1101 East Main Street

Bozeman , MT

Cost
Free

RSVP Required

Veterans and members of the public are invited to the March 18 grand opening ceremony of the new Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (1101 East Main Street, Suite 201, Bozeman, MT 59715). The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m.  

All attendees must RSVP for the event. Attendance is limited to 200 attendees. Click here to RSVP

Facility tours will be offered from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. and these are open to the public. 

Media is invited to attend the event, and will be offered a standalone tour of the new facility before the ceremony. 

