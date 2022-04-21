100th Anniversary of the Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital
Friday, May 20, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MT
- Free
Dr. Judy Hayman, Executive Director, Montana VA Health Care System, invites you to join Montana VA to celebrate the
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636 (Parade Grounds)
Times for Commemoration Events:
- 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. - Health Fair (parking circle by the hospital's front entrance)
- 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. - 100th Anniversary Ceremony (parade grounds by flagpole)
- 12:15 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. - Emergency Services Parade (around the parade grounds)
- 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. - Campus Tours by Last Chance Tour Train (front entrance)
Each event will take place outside, so please dress for possible inclement weather.
For those who cannot attend in-person, the ceremony will be livestreamed through the Montana VA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana). RSVPs are strongly encouraged. To RSVP, click here.
**Screening for COVID-19 will occur upon entering the Montana VA campus. **