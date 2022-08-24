Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
Calling all Montana women Veterans! Join Montana VA on September 9 for a virtual town hall!
When:
Fri. Sep 9, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Women are the fasting growing demographic of Veterans, and we are honored to serve you!
Please join us on Friday, September 9, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. We will share an update about current and upcoming services and information to connect you to the benefits you have earned!
The Town Hall will have about 30 minutes reserved to hear directly from you, so please bring any questions!
To join the conversation, call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.