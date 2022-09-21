Saluting Branches

The eighth annual Saluting Branches event is taking place Wednesday, September 28 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and the State Veterans Cemetery outside Helena.

“Arborists from across Montana are coming together to do what we do best—provide exceptional tree care—to keep our Veteran’s state cemetery, and other Veterans’ facilities safe and beautiful for all those who visit,” said arborist Tom Molitor. “All our volunteers are deeply appreciative of the brave men and women who serve and have served in our military, making it possible for us to have the freedoms we enjoy every day.”

With one in every ten Montanans a Veteran, Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) appreciates the ongoing support from local and statewide organizations for Montana Veterans. Over 25 volunteers from around Montana will be on campus to prune and maintain trees on the 138-acre campus.

“We are grateful to these Saluting Branches volunteers and their dedication to Montana’s Veterans,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “We have a beautiful campus and each time a Veteran or their family is on-site, I hope that this environment is a reminder of the incredible community support Montanans have for our Veterans.”

The Montana Saluting Branches event is supported by Montana tree industry organizations and businesses including the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture; Association of Montana Turf, Ornamental, and Pest Professionals; NorthWestern Energy Company, Montana Nursery and Landscape Association; Tree Amigos from Great Falls, Mountain Tree Company of Missoula, Asplundh, Davey Tree, Nitrogreen of Helena, the City of Helena Park and Recreation Department, Growing Friends of Helena, Townsend American Legion Post #42, Townsend Tree Board, and Big Twig Tree Care.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.