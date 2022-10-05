Virtual Veterans Town Hall
When:
Wed. Oct 12, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about getting a flu or COVID booster shot? How about eligibility under the new PACT Act? Or, is your clinic getting an upgrade?
If so, we hope you will join us next Wednesday, October 12, for a Virtual Town Hall!
The town hall runs from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The first half of the town hall will cover information such as flu shots and COVID booster shots, upcoming clinic construction projects, the new PACT Act, and more! For the final 30 minutes, the floor is all yours! The second half is reserved to hear from you and answer your questions.
To join on October 12, call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.
