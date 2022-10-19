Montana VA Offers National Drug Takeback Day -- Fort Harrison
When:
Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Cost:
Free
Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day. Montana VA is offering two single-day, drop off locations for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
The drop off locations will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings) on Oct. 28, and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center (3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison) on Oct. 29.
Both locations will have safe and secure drop-off boxes in their pharmacy areas. The event is open to the public. Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be disposed of at either Montana VA pharmacy location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.See more events