Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Montana VA PACT Act Tele-Town Hall

When:

Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

PACT Act Awareness Virtual Town Hall 

Will provide information to Veterans to help them apply for care, learn about free toxic exposure screening and learn about benefits they have earned through the PACT Act. 

This virtual town hall will not have a Question and Answer period.  

  • When: Dec. 13, 5-6:00 p.m. 

 

