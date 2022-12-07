Montana VA PACT Act Tele-Town Hall
When:
Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
PACT Act Awareness Virtual Town Hall
Will provide information to Veterans to help them apply for care, learn about free toxic exposure screening and learn about benefits they have earned through the PACT Act.
This virtual town hall will not have a Question and Answer period.
- When: Dec. 13, 5-6:00 p.m.
- How to connect: Dial 866-478-3358 to join by phone or livestream the PACT Act virtual town hall from www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.
See more events