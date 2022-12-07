PACT Act Open Houses at Montana VA locations
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Cost:
Free
In-Person PACT Act Open Houses
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, Veterans can ask questions of VBA staff about claims and benefits, apply in-person for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care on-site at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic in Billings and at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.
Veterans located outside of Billings or Helena/Fort Harrison can learn more by visiting www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or calling 1-800-698-2411 option 8.
Billings PACT Act Open House: Montana VA staff will be present to help Veterans to apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care. Veterans are asked to bring their DD214 document.
- When: Dec. 15, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic, main conference room, 1766 Majestic Lane, Billings
Fort Harrison PACT Act Open House: Montana VA staff will be present to help Veterans to apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care. Veterans are asked to bring their DD214 document.
- When: Dec. 15, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, Rec Hall (look for wayfinding signs), 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison
