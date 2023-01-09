Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall
Montana VA Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall on February 2, 2023
When:
Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Women are the fasting growing demographic of Veterans, and we are honored to serve you! Do you have questions about fertility support or maternity care? How about reproductive care, pelvic floor health, mental health support, primary care, and anything else? If so, come meet your Women Veteran Program team.
Please join us on Thursday, February 2, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. We will share an update about current and upcoming services and information to connect you to the benefits you have earned!
The Town Hall will have about 30 minutes reserved to hear directly from you, so please bring any questions!
To join the conversation, call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.See more events