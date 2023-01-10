Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC)

Join Montana VA for a VA Veteran Experience Office on Jan. 24-Jan. 26.

Register today for the Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center Event on Jan. 24–26 for one-on-one support!

When:

Tue. Jan 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Limited appointments are available, and registration runs through Sunday, Jan. 22. Go to: www.va.gov/veac to register for an appointment.

Register for the Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center Event on Jan. 24–26, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. MST, for personalized 1-on-1 help on VA benefits and services; state and community services; and much more!

At the time of your appointment, a Veteran Service Officer will call you to kick off your appointment. We look forward to connecting with you!

Veterans/Caregivers/Survivors can schedule an appointment for matters relating to (but not limited to):
» VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates
» VA and Montana State Veterans Benefits
» VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment
» Community and Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral
» Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral
» Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits & Services

 

See more events

Last updated: