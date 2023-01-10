Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC)
Register today for the Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center Event on Jan. 24–26 for one-on-one support!
When:
Tue. Jan 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Limited appointments are available, and registration runs through Sunday, Jan. 22. Go to: www.va.gov/veac to register for an appointment.
Register for the Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center Event on Jan. 24–26, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. MST, for personalized 1-on-1 help on VA benefits and services; state and community services; and much more!
At the time of your appointment, a Veteran Service Officer will call you to kick off your appointment. We look forward to connecting with you!
Veterans/Caregivers/Survivors can schedule an appointment for matters relating to (but not limited to):
» VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates
» VA and Montana State Veterans Benefits
» VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment
» Community and Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral
» Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral
» Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits & Services
