David J. Thatcher VA Clinic Open House Health Fair

Veterans and their families are invited to join their Missoula VA team to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the new, state-of-the-art David J. Thatcher VA Clinic on Feb. 3!

When:

Fri. Feb 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

David J. Thatcher VA Clinic

Main lobby

Cost:

Free

On Friday, February 3, join Montana VA for an open house health fair. From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., stop by the front lobby to learn about services and programs available to you! You can meet with experts to learn about:

  • Your eligibility for Veterans Health Administration benefits,
  • Find out how to enroll in VA health care,
  • Learn about services such as:
    • Services designed specifically for women Veterans,
    • Caregiver support services,
    • Mental health services,
    • Suicide prevention support,
    • Whole health services,
  • See if you may have expanded eligibility through the PACT Act (Learn more at www.VA.gov/PACT  or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411),
  • And more!    
