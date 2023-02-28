Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic Open House Health Fair

Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic

Join the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic for an open house health fair on March 17 (10am-2pm)!

When:

Fri. Mar 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Lobby

Cost:

Free

Veterans and their families are invited to join their Bozeman VA team to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the new, state-of-the-art Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic!

On Friday, March 17, join Montana VA for an open house health fair. From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., stop by the lobby to learn about services and programs available to you! You can meet with experts to learn about:

  • Your eligibility for Veterans Health Administration benefits,
  • Find out how to enroll in VA health care,
  • Learn about services such as:
    • Services designed specifically for women Veterans,
    • Caregiver support services,
    • Mental health services,
    • Suicide prevention support,
    • Whole health services,
  • See if you may have expanded eligibility through the PACT Act (Learn more at www.VA.gov/PACT  or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411),
  • And more!    
See more events

Last updated: