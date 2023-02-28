Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic Open House Health Fair
Join the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic for an open house health fair on March 17 (10am-2pm)!
When:
Fri. Mar 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their families are invited to join their Bozeman VA team to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the new, state-of-the-art Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic!
On Friday, March 17, join Montana VA for an open house health fair. From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., stop by the lobby to learn about services and programs available to you! You can meet with experts to learn about:
- Your eligibility for Veterans Health Administration benefits,
- Find out how to enroll in VA health care,
- Learn about services such as:
- Services designed specifically for women Veterans,
- Caregiver support services,
- Mental health services,
- Suicide prevention support,
- Whole health services,
- See if you may have expanded eligibility through the PACT Act (Learn more at www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411),
- And more!