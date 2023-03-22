Montana VA to Host Hiring Event at Fort Harrison on March 23
Fort Harrison Hiring Event
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT
Where:
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
Rec Hall
Cost:
Free
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an onsite hiring event at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena on March 23. The hiring event is focusing on filling Medical Support Assistant, Advanced Medical Support Assistant, Release of Information, Housekeeping Aids and File Clerk positions.
The hiring event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 23 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center’s recreation hall located at 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison, outside of Helena.
The event will provide potential new employees with the opportunity to learn about becoming part of a dedicated team across the state focused on improving the lives of Montana Veterans. Employee candidates are asked to bring a current resume, two forms of identification and reference information. While interviews for all positions will not occur during the hiring event, candidates should be prepared for an interview.
For more information about the open positions, please, email Nikole Gribben at Nikole.Gribben@va.gov