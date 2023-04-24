Montana VA Open House on May 5 for Butte Veterans

The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the Butte VA Clinic in Butte on May 5. The open house is being held to celebrate the first anniversary of the state-of-the-art clinic’s opening.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 5 at 40 Three Bears Drive in Butte. The event will ensure that Veterans are aware of all services and benefits they have earned. Montana VA staff representing over 10 services and programs will be available to provide information and answer questions (such as for enrollment/eligibility, Veterans Benefits Administration, mental health, women Veteran services, toxic exposure screenings, and more).

Following passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, eligibility has been expanded and Veterans who were not previously eligible for enrollment and VA benefits may now be. Enrollment and eligibility experts will be available to answer questions. (Veterans may learn more about the PACT Act at www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411).

The $1.3 million Butte VA Clinic is almost four times larger (11,072 square feet) than its former Anaconda location (3,218 square feet). The increased space offers Veterans more access to healthcare services in a modernized space with a larger VA healthcare team.

Over 1,750 area Veterans receive care at the clinic. This includes 1,100 Silver Bow County Veterans who were seen at the former Anaconda VA Clinic or who traveled to the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center for primary care. The clinic also serves approximately 600 Veterans from Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Madison, and Jefferson Counties. The increased space allows the clinic to serve up to 2,100 Veterans.