Fort Harrison/Helena VA2K Walk & Roll

Fort Harrison VA2K Walk and Roll
When:
Tue. May 9, 2023, 7:30 am – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
Parade Grounds
Cost:
Free
Please join us for the Fort Harrison VA2K Walk & Roll on Tuesday, May 9! The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations. VA2K events feature a short two-kilometer walk or roll option for all (1.24 miles)!
This year, there are two Helena-area locations to join in on the VA2K:
1. At Prickly Pear Land Trust's Ten Mile Creek Park (1505 Williams Street) from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. or
2. At the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Parade Grounds (outside the main entrance on the south side of the building). Stop by the main lobby (near the Pharmacy) for a health fair, too! There will be live music throughout the day. Participants are also invited to walk with our firefighters at 12pm!
Donations to support Montana Veterans who are unsheltered are welcome, but not required to participate.
For the Veterans who live at the Fort Harrison VA’s housing, donations of garden supplies are welcome. Specifically, bulbs/starter plants (seed potatoes, onion bulbs, beet, tomato, pepper, jalapeno, tomatoes, ad pepper plants) and seed packets (preferably organic) would be useful for new gardens.
Donations can be made at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/53168819/. A "wish list" of needed items can be found here, https://amzn.to/3N9xJX7, and items can be purchased through any business and delivered to local VA clinics. If a donor does purchase through the above Amazon wish list above, the items will be shipped directly to Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.
Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Holly at 406-437-8712.