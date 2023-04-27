Kalispell VA2K Walk & Roll
When:
Mon. May 15, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join us at the Kalispell VA Clinic for a VA2K Walk and Roll on Monday, May 15, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations. VA2K events feature a short two-kilometer walk or roll option for all (1.24 miles)!
The walk will begin at Kalispell VA CBOC, 31 Three Mile Drive Suite 102, Kalispell, MT 59901. Donations to support Montana Veterans who are unsheltered are welcome, but not required to participate. There is a local need in Kalispell for toiletries and canned food.
Questions? Contact Pamela at 406-758-2712!