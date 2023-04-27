Missoula VA2K Walk & Roll
Missoula VA2K Walk and Roll
When:
Fri. May 19, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join us at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic for a VA2K Walk and Roll on Friday, May 19, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations. VA2K events feature a short two-kilometer walk or roll option for all (1.24 miles)!
The walk will begin at the Missoula David J. Thatcher CBOC.
Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Jillian at (406)594-1423 or via email at jillian.woods@va.gov