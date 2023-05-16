Montana VA Caregiver Support Program
When:
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm MT
Cost:
Free
The mission of the Caregiver Support Program is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation's Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. We aim to improve the quality of life of caregivers by providing service excellence through a wide range of support, education, and tools that will empower them to care for both themselves and their Veteran. Please join us for a discussion of this year's theme: Improving the Health and Well-being of our Nation's Caregivers.
This summit is geared for VA staff, advocacy groups, state, federal, and tribal government representatives, non-profit/social service agencies, and other organizations who serve both Veterans and their family members
RSVP to reserve your spot to VAMontanaCaregivers@va.gov.
Agenda for June 29, 2023 Caregiver Support Summit
- 9:00 a.m. Attendee Check-In
- 9:30 a.m. Welcome and Introduction to Montana Caregiver Support Program (Christina Parker, MHA, BSN, RN)
- 10:00 a.m. Campaign for Inclusive Care (Joel Simpson, LCSW, LAC)
- 11:00 a.m. Discussion on Theme: Improving the Health and Well-Being of our Nation's Caregivers (Briggs Alsbury, LCSW)
- 12:00 p.m. Q&A, Closing Remarks
