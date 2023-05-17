Dementia Caregiver Support Series
Are you a caregiver for a loved one with dementia? Join Montana VA's Dementia Caregiver Support Series in June 2023!
When:
Tue. Jun 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
To sign-up for this four-week series: Please call Shelly O'Connor, PACT Social Worker, at 406-447-6750. Registration required by May 26.
Are you the caregiver for a Veteran with dementia who receives VA care? Or, are you a Veteran who receives VA care and cares for a loved one with dementia? If so, we hope you will join the Dementia Caregiver Support Series, which kicks off June 2023.
This is a limited-time, four-week series which includes the following topics:
- Week 1, June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.: Introductions and Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia
- Week 2, June 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies (to use for those with dementia)
- Week 3, June 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
- Week 4, June 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.: Making preparations and Caregiver Guide to Navigating the VA
The Dementia Caregiver Support Series is a VIRTUAL gathering (in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association Montana Chapter) that provides information about the dementia disease process, tips about caregiving skills and stress management, support for dementia caregivers, and helps you get connected with VA services and long-term caregiver support groups, if desired.
