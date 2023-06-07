June 27 Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Montana VA Virtual Veteran Town Hall June 27

Join your Montana VA Health Care team on Tuesday, June 27, at 5:00 p.m. MT for a Virtual Veteran Town Hall.

The first half of the town hall will cover updates (such as changes to masking policy), future clinic construction projects, resource highlights, and more!

The second half is reserved to hear from you and answer your questions.

To join on June 27, call 866-478-3358 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.