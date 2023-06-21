Montana VA Holding Virtual Veteran Town Hall on June 27

Veterans are invited to join the Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 27.

This town hall will discuss a variety of issues from Travel Benefits to the PACT Act.

Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA’s Executive Director, will host the virtual Town Hall to discuss how policies and programs have evolved and answer questions from Veterans.

“We are looking forward to updating our Montana Veterans on our latest policies and programs that impact them,” said Dr. Hayman. “We are also excited to hear their feedback and address their questions and concerns. Their voices are important to us.”

The town hall conversation will take place on Tuesday, June 27th, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event is accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, Veterans and their families should call in at 866-478-3358 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall .

This town hall will include the role of Veterans Benefits, Telehealth, Whole Health, Care in the Community, Eligibility/enrollment and BeneTravel. A Question and Answer period will also be open for Veterans to address their concerns about policies or programs.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.