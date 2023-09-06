Browning veterans town hall

Are you a Browning area Veteran? Please join us at a Sept. 14 town hall to hear updates and connect with representatives to make sure you are accessing all your benefits!

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 P.M.

Location: Glacier Peaks Bingo Hall, 46 Museum Loop, Browning, MT)

Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration, Montana VA Health Care System & VA Rocky Mountain Network will be present to speak with Veterans, hear your questions, & receive feedback. Lunch will be served!

Thank you for your service! We are honored to serve you!