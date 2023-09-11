ATLAS open house for Eureka Veterans

All Eureka-area Veterans are invited to stop in for an open house at their VFW Post 6786's telehealth site!

Did you know that you can access some of your VA healthcare without leaving Eureka? Through the ATLAS site located within your local VFW, you can access many services without leaving town.

To learn more, stop in this Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to meet with Montana VA staff to experience the ATLAS telehealth site in-person and learn about your telehealth and VA healthcare options!