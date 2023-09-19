Skip to Content
Butte Veteran Drive-Through Flu Clinic, Thursday, Oct. 12

When:

Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Butte VA Clinic

Parking Lot

40 Three Bears Drive

Butte, MT

Cost:

Free

Butte  Veterans, stop by your Butte VA Clinic's parking lot on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for drive-through flu shots! 

Please wear a short-sleeve shirt.

Walk-in flu shots are also available at the Butte VA clinic every Thursday throughout flu season from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.  No appointment required! 

