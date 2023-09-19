Butte Veteran Drive-Through Flu Clinic, Thursday, Oct. 12

Butte Veterans, stop by your Butte VA Clinic's parking lot on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for drive-through flu shots!

Please wear a short-sleeve shirt.

Walk-in flu shots are also available at the Butte VA clinic every Thursday throughout flu season from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. No appointment required!