Helena/Fort Harrison Veterans Drive-Up Flu Clinic on October 3

Helena area Veterans are invited to stop by and get their flu shots at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's drive-through flu clinic on October 3, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (in Parking Lot A). Please wear a short-sleeve shirt!

Flu shots are also available at Fort Harrison's Primary Care Clinic (2nd floor conference room) every Thursday (beginning Sept. 14, and through the flu season) from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

There will also be a second flu shot clinic in the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's Primary Care Main Entrance on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.