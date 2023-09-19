Skip to Content
Helena/Fort Harrison Veterans Drive-Up Flu Clinic on October 3

Helena/Fort Harrison Veterans Drive-Up Flu Clinic on October 3

When:

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm MT

Where:

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Parking lot A

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT

Cost:

Free

Helena area Veterans are invited to stop by and get their flu shots at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's drive-through flu clinic on October 3, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (in Parking Lot A). Please wear a short-sleeve shirt!

Flu shots are also available at Fort Harrison's Primary Care Clinic (2nd floor conference room) every Thursday (beginning Sept. 14, and through the flu season) from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.   

There will also be a second flu shot clinic in the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's Primary Care Main Entrance on Saturday, Oct. 14,  from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

