Helena/Fort Harrison Veterans Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 14

Helena/Fort Harrison Veterans Drive-Up Flu Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 14

Stay healthy and get your 2023 flu shot!

Helena area Veterans are invited to stop by and get their flu shots at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's Primary Care Main Entrance on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Please wear a short-sleeve shirt!

Flu shots are also available at Fort Harrison's Primary Care Clinic (2nd floor conference room) every Thursday (beginning Sept. 14, and through the flu season) from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.