Missoula Veterans Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic, Tuesday, Oct. 3

Missoula-area Veterans, stop by your David J. Thatcher VA Clinic on Tuesday, Oct.3, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for a walk-in flu clinic. Please wear a short-sleeve shirt.

Walk-in flu shots are also available at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic every Thursday throughout flu season (beginning Oct. 5) from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. No appointment required!