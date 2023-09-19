Skip to Content
Missoula Veterans Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic, Tuesday, Oct. 3

When:

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm MT

Where:

David J. Thatcher VA Clinic

3885 West Broadway Street

Missoula, MT

Cost:

Free

Missoula-area Veterans, stop by your David J. Thatcher VA Clinic on Tuesday, Oct.3, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for a walk-in flu clinic. Please wear a short-sleeve shirt.

Walk-in flu shots are also available at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic every Thursday throughout flu season (beginning Oct. 5)  from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.  No appointment required! 

