Billings Veterans Drive-Up Flu Clinic on Thursday, Oct. 12 (5pm-7pm)

Billings Veterans, autumn is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season!

Stop by your Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings) to get your flu shot at a drive-up clinic on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Please wear a short sleeve shirt! Also, walk-in flu shots are available for Billings VA Veterans Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 406-373-3500.