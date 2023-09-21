Billings Veterans Drive-Up Flu Clinic on Thursday, Oct. 12 (5pm-7pm)
Billings Veterans, autumn is beginning and that means now is the time to get ready for flu season!
When:
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT
Where:
Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic
1775 Spring Creek Lane
Billings, MT
Cost:
Free
Stop by your Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings) to get your flu shot at a drive-up clinic on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Please wear a short sleeve shirt! Also, walk-in flu shots are available for Billings VA Veterans Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 406-373-3500.