American Red Cross Blood Drive
The Montana VA is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in Billings, Mont. Appointments are requested. To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) RED-CROSS or 1 (800) 733-2767. Sponsor Code: VABILLINGS
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm MT
Where:
Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic
1766 Majestic Lane
Billings, MT
Cost:
Free
Appointments are requested. To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) RED-CROSS or 1 (800) 733-2767. Sponsor Code: VABILLINGS