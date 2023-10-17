The Montana VA is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in Billings, Mont. Appointments are requested. To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) RED-CROSS or 1 (800) 733-2767. Sponsor Code: VABILLINGS

