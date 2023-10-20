Skip to Content
Family Friendly Trunk or Treat with Montana VA Health Care System

trunk or treat with Montana VA

When:

Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT

Where:

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Parking Lot A

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT

Cost:

Free

Families, friends, and community are invited to join Montana VA for a Halloween trunk-or-treat at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center! 

Come join on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6-7:00 p.m. VA employees and partners will have a walk-through trick-or-treat option with family-friendly decorations. 
 

