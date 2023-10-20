Family Friendly Trunk or Treat with Montana VA Health Care System
When:
Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT
Where:
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
Parking Lot A
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT
Cost:
Free
Families, friends, and community are invited to join Montana VA for a Halloween trunk-or-treat at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center!
Come join on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6-7:00 p.m. VA employees and partners will have a walk-through trick-or-treat option with family-friendly decorations.