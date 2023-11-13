Skip to Content
Recreational Therapy Open House at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Nov. 30th Recreational Therapy Open House at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Do you want to try a new recreational activity or skill?  Or, join a group to have fun and strengthen your health?

When:

Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Rec Hall (closest entrance is near the Pharmacy Entrance)

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT

Cost:

Free

Drop by the open house on Nov. 30 in the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's rec hall to meet your Montana VA Recreational Therapy team and learn about:

Drop by the open house on Nov. 30 in the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's rec hall to meet your Montana VA Recreational Therapy team and learn about:
- Adaptive sports training , 
- Outdoor recreation
- Indoor recreation
- Social programs
- Creative Arts- painting, creative writing, and more
- Recreation and leisure assessment and counseling
- National special sports and art programs

