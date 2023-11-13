Recreational Therapy Open House at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Do you want to try a new recreational activity or skill? Or, join a group to have fun and strengthen your health?

Drop by the open house on Nov. 30 in the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center's rec hall to meet your Montana VA Recreational Therapy team and learn about:

- Adaptive sports training ,

- Outdoor recreation

- Indoor recreation

- Social programs

- Creative Arts- painting, creative writing, and more

- Recreation and leisure assessment and counseling

- National special sports and art programs