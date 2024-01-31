Public Comments on Miles CLC Property Transfer

Montana VA is now asking the public for comments on the proposed property transfer the Miles City CLC in Custer County, Montana by close of business on February 15, 2024.

Montana VA is now asking the public for comments on the potential impacts to historic properties and cultural resources as a result of the proposed property transfer of 210 South Winchester Avenue in Miles City, Custer County, Montana.

Comments will ONLY be accepted through February 15, 2024.

As part of Public Law 106-419, Congress directed the VA to transfer the property to Custer County. In January 2023, the VA reached an agreement with the county in which VA would demolish the existing CLC and transfer the vacant greenspace back to the county. In January 2024, the property is ready to be transferred pending public comments.

This project is a federal action subject to review under the National Historic Preservation Act. Through this notice, the VA is providing the public with information about the undertaking and seeking public comment and input about the undertaking’s effects on historic properties pursuant to 36 CFR § 800.2(d) and on cultural resources such as buildings, historic districts, archaeological sites, objects, and structures.

If you would like to comment on the proposed project at this time, please contact Jose L. Rivera Hernandez at jose.riverahernandez1@va.gov and reference “VA Miles City Section 106.”